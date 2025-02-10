"Rags" in pipes
Bryan Adams concert “flushed down the toilet”
In Australia, a concert by pop star Bryan Adams as part of the "Roll With The Punches" world tour has been canceled due to a problem with the sewage system. The reason: the toilets could have overflowed.
A "major blockage" caused by grease and rags had threatened to overflow the toilets at the concert arena in the city of Perth, according to the state water authority.
"Grease and rags in the pipes"
"Our staff are working to clear the large blockage of grease and rags that has caused sewage to overflow in some buildings." On Monday, the authority then announced that unfortunately the blockage "could not be easily cleared" and that the venue's management had taken the "very tough decision to cancel the Bryan Adams concert".
Cancellation "bitterly disappointing"
The use of vacuum trucks had been considered, but rejected due to the large amount of waste water that 16,000 concertgoers would cause.
Concert organizer Frontier Touring said the cancellation was "bitterly disappointing". The tickets will be refunded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
