WAC ace lost a lot of weight
Laser surgery! This is how Pink sharpened his visor
Things were anything but smooth sailing for Markus Pink in the fall - hardly any playing time for his new club WAC, no goals. Just in time for the start of spring, however, the Wolfsberg striker struck back impressively, demolishing Rapid with his "brace". The 34-year-old even underwent surgery during the winter break and slimmed down for his success. .
Three times only on the bench, twice not in the squad at all - after his summer transfer to the WAC, Markus Pink had only played seven games up to the winter break, none of them over 90 minutes. To make matters worse, the former Austria Klagenfurt bomber - for whom he once scored 28 Bundesliga goals - also failed to score, only scoring his first goal in the Wolves' kit in a test against Treibach in January. . .
"The last two years were also always associated with a lot of stress with the move to China and Sandhausen, I was never really able to find my feet," said Pink during the winter preparations.
"A liberating feeling"
But now he has left the past behind him. He proved that in the 3:1 away win at Rapid on Saturday. After coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute, he scored the equalizer and made the final score 3:1 in overtime. "A very nice, liberating feeling. The fall wasn't the easiest for me - but it's nice to be rewarded sometimes when you keep working calmly," said the soon-to-be 34-year-old happily.
Lost five kilos
In order to have full vision in front of goal, "Pinki" even went to the operating table during the winter break and had his eyes lasered in Vienna. "From minus three diopters to 0 - now I have a clear view. Lenses and glasses ended up in the bin straight away," laughs Pink. He has also worked on his fitness and lost a whole five kilos. "I'm not one to give up!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.