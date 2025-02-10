Laser surgery! This is how Pink sharpened his visor

Three times only on the bench, twice not in the squad at all - after his summer transfer to the WAC, Markus Pink had only played seven games up to the winter break, none of them over 90 minutes. To make matters worse, the former Austria Klagenfurt bomber - for whom he once scored 28 Bundesliga goals - also failed to score, only scoring his first goal in the Wolves' kit in a test against Treibach in January. . .