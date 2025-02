ÖSV double victory! Tschofenig wins ahead of Hörl

Tschofenig will travel on to Japan as the superior World Cup leader ahead of Hörl and Kraft after his 15th podium finish of the winter. Hörl jumped onto the podium for the twelfth time this season, the man from Salzburg has already finished second eight times. This time, Tschofenig, who was third at the halfway point, caught him with a fantastic final jump in difficult wind conditions. Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who was second behind Hörl after the first round, slipped back to fifth place behind Saturday's winner Johann Andre Forfang from Norway.