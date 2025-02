Crafts teacher conquers the bookshelves with clay

Tips for fellow teachers

She has turned her craft hobby into a profession and has already made a name for herself on YouTube and Instagram as "Die Werklehrerin". Now the 33-year-old has also become a book author: In her first book, "Gestalten wie die Profis: Ton" (Publishing house Persen), she primarily gives her fellow teachers valuable tips on what can be made quickly and easily with clay and with joy, so that girls and boys enjoy doing it.