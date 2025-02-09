Trump does not want to deport Prince Harry after all

Did Harry fib on his visa application?

A drug confession in Harry's autobiography "Spare" had led to a discussion about whether he should keep his US visa. In the book, the prince had admitted to having used cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past. The Department of Homeland Security then demanded clarification as to whether he had fibbed on his visa application: "Everyone who applies to the United States must tell the truth in their application, and it is not clear whether this is the case with Prince Harry," the agency said.