"Has enough problems"

Trump does not want to deport Prince Harry after all

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 12:56

Prince Harry can breathe a sigh of relief in his adopted home of Montecito in California: the new US President Donald Trump has now ruled out deporting the British royal. Previously, a drug confession by the prince had triggered a debate about his US visa.

0 Kommentare

Trump is implementing many of the measures he announced during the election campaign at record speed - but when it comes to the threat he made against the son of the British king, the head of state backs down.

Harry has "enough problems" with his "terrible" wife
He told the New York Post that he had no interest in expelling Harry from the country. "I don't want to do that", Trump announced. "I'll leave him alone. He has enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Donald Trump (Bild: AFP)
Donald Trump
(Bild: AFP)

Trump is delighted with Harry's brother
How will this comment go down with Harry's wife, Duchess Meghan? The US president had far more benevolent words for other members of the prince's family. "I think William is a great young man," Trump said of Harry's older brother and heir to the British throne. He had recently met the Crown Prince privately at the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Trump gets on better with Harry's brother and heir to the British throne. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Danny Lawson)
Trump gets on better with Harry's brother and heir to the British throne.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Danny Lawson)

Did Harry fib on his visa application?
A drug confession in Harry's autobiography "Spare" had led to a discussion about whether he should keep his US visa. In the book, the prince had admitted to having used cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past. The Department of Homeland Security then demanded clarification as to whether he had fibbed on his visa application: "Everyone who applies to the United States must tell the truth in their application, and it is not clear whether this is the case with Prince Harry," the agency said. 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had frequently expressed their disapproval of Trump in the past. Meghan described the current US president as "divisive" and "misogynistic". The real estate mogul also had nothing good to say about the couple - he was particularly caustic towards the former actress. She would "put pressure" on the prince. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose", declared the head of state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
