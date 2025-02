Russia also complains about damage to submarine cable

According to Yle, the Russian telecom cable Baltika crosses the cable between Finland and Estonia that was damaged at Christmas on December 25. The tanker "Eagle S", which belongs to the Russian shadow fleet and is still moored off the coast of Finland on the instructions of the authorities, is suspected. The NATO countries bordering the Baltic Sea have stepped up their naval patrols due to several cable damages, which are suspected to be the result of Russian sabotage.