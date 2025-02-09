Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
Thommy &amp; Amélie

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 15:59

Local magician duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are now getting ready for the stage again after the addition to their family. Their greatest feat is their little son. 

Triple magic! The title of their show was already a prediction. Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass have been three since the end of last year. On November 20, the local magician couple were delighted to welcome a new addition to their family. There is no question that the new family happiness will also play a role on stage in future for the world champions of mental magic: "We are currently in the process of changing a trick. Our son is part of us and also part of the show," says Thommy in a baby interview with the "Krone".

The magical offspring is already making it clear that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree: "He's already fascinated by the props," says the proud dad. The new mom describes her little sunshine as very patient and funny.

The show starts again on March 7: then it's curtains up for "Dreifach zauberhaft" in St. Pölten. In addition to the aerial acrobatics, it was also necessary to rehearse the sequences themselves. (Bild: Lukas Rauch)
But how much has the life of the magic couple changed since then? Mainly due to "chronic tiredness, but you get used to very short nights. And there are a thousand questions you ask yourself every day," explains Amélie. "With the two dogs, there are now five of us, but we're doing our best to accommodate everyone," says Thommy.

After a few weeks at home with their loved ones, it's time to get back to show business: "It was nice to enjoy Christmas at home. We love the baby time, but we're also looking forward to being on stage again from March." Rehearsals for the upcoming Austrian tour of "Dreifach zauberhaft - Die Las Vegas Show" start on Monday - "It's been almost a year since we performed the program," explains Amélie. It's time to get back into the groove. And the day after the last tour stop, it's already on to Las Vegas. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
