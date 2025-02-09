Automatically saved design

Triple magic! The title of their show was already a prediction. Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass have been three since the end of last year. On November 20, the local magician couple were delighted to welcome a new addition to their family. There is no question that the new family happiness will also play a role on stage in future for the world champions of mental magic: "We are currently in the process of changing a trick. Our son is part of us and also part of the show," says Thommy in a baby interview with the "Krone".