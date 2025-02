Manchester City just about avert mega defeat

For the Citizens, currently only fifth in the league, the two substitute "jokers" Abdukodir Khusanov (56') from Uzbekistan and Kevin De Bruyne (79') turned the game around. The seventh-placed team in League One had taken the lead with a long-range shot from the halfway line by Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley, the ball bouncing off the bottom edge of the crossbar and into the goal via Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (16).