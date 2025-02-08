Why the rich find it so difficult to donate

"The increase in wealth of the super-rich is boundless, while there is hardly any progress in the fight against poverty," was the sobering conclusion of the development organization Oxfam at the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to the NGO, the wealth of the almost 2,800 billionaires worldwide rose from 13 to 15 trillion dollars in the previous year - an increase of around 5.7 billion dollars per day. The wealth of the ten richest billionaires even grew by an average of 100 million dollars per day. "Even if they lost 99 percent of their wealth overnight, they would remain billionaires," says the organization's report entitled "Takers not Makers".