Krone Plus Logo

Where to put the money?

Why the rich find it so difficult to donate

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 11:16

Elon Musk is undoubtedly the most famous of them, but there are many super-rich people in the world - and the number is growing, while the number of those living below the poverty line is stagnating. Donations could solve this and other problems, but the rich often find it difficult to spread their wealth among the people. There are many reasons for this.

"The increase in wealth of the super-rich is boundless, while there is hardly any progress in the fight against poverty," was the sobering conclusion of the development organization Oxfam at the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to the NGO, the wealth of the almost 2,800 billionaires worldwide rose from 13 to 15 trillion dollars in the previous year - an increase of around 5.7 billion dollars per day. The wealth of the ten richest billionaires even grew by an average of 100 million dollars per day. "Even if they lost 99 percent of their wealth overnight, they would remain billionaires," says the organization's report entitled "Takers not Makers".

Porträt von Sebastian Räuchle
Sebastian Räuchle
