GOLD! Egle & Kipp crowned world champions

"A madness, crazy"

Egle/Kipp had already won gold in the mixed doubles with Steu/Kindl on Thursday and went one better. "Gold yesterday, gold today and gold again tomorrow, I would say," said Egle, referring to the team relay scheduled for the next day. The doubles' decision could hardly have been more exciting. Egle/Kipp were still behind at the last intermediate time, but turned things around in the final meters. "It's unbelievable, amazing, crazy that we are world champions for the second time," said Egle.