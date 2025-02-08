Concert series
Culture on the mountain: “Unique moments for everyone”
Now in its fourth season, the famous concert series in Pölling is known far beyond the borders of the region. Renowned musicians bring unique experiences to the Saualpe and promise encounters at eye level.
"Four years ago, a few people from Pölling wanted to bring culture to the mountain - I also live here now and thought it would be nice to do something. Then everything grew naturally," says artistic director Edgar Unterkirchner happily.
Austria-wide crowd puller
Just how successful the events have become can be seen from last year's sold-out performances by renowned artists such as Gerti Drassl, Uwe Steger and Sandra Pires. "I'm glad that the audience comes not only from Pölling and Carinthia, but from all over Austria - I say that out of the greatest gratitude and modesty. It's all a bit of a miracle," says Unterkirchner, already full of anticipation for the upcoming events.
This year, the focus is on the mysterious power of encounters and reduction to the essentials. In the search to bring out the innermost in people, Unterkirchner, together with the Pfarrkulturgemeinschaft Pölling, Josef Raß (overall director) and Pastor Gerfried Sitar, brings a diverse range of styles to the stage.
Colourful program at "Kultur am Berg"
On March 18, Hannah Senfter (solo harpist of the Carinthian Symphony Orchestra) opens the musical journey through the seasons together with Unterkirchner, which is concluded on December 21 by Simon Stadler and Sabine Neibersch with "Winterwende". In the summer, church musician Wolfgang Horvath will perform on the "Kultur am Berg" stage and in the fall, the well-known cellist and bassist Julia Hofer will be heard. Unterkirchner will be present at every concert.
The program will be extended with a matinee. Unterkirchner will be joined by former Foreign Minister and Ambassador to Paris and Bern, Ursula Plassnik, for a discussion on topics that move the world and the heart.
Unique moments to bring people together
The concerts impress with their naturalness and down-to-earth approach. "With every event, we grow together and broaden our horizons," explains Unterkirchner in an interview with the Krone. "We don't just try to bring big names here, but also to create something unique for the moment, for the people who come to us."
"The wonderful thing about us is that everyone is raised to the same level. It's not about brains and brawn or a select few - it's that we want to reach everyone and make them feel welcome here. At best, we touch and give hope for everyday life and the future."
Far away from pompousness and towards a completely normal encounter - a conversation, Unterkirchner invites the audience to swing together on the same wavelength and enjoy the evenings at eye level with the colorful mixture of different styles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.