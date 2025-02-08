Culture on the mountain: “Unique moments for everyone”

Austria-wide crowd puller

Just how successful the events have become can be seen from last year's sold-out performances by renowned artists such as Gerti Drassl, Uwe Steger and Sandra Pires. "I'm glad that the audience comes not only from Pölling and Carinthia, but from all over Austria - I say that out of the greatest gratitude and modesty. It's all a bit of a miracle," says Unterkirchner, already full of anticipation for the upcoming events.