Current e-fuel study will not please everyone

E-fuel production still problematic

So far, e-fuels have only been produced in relatively small quantities. Porsche operates its own pilot plant in Chile with a maximum production volume of 130,000 liters per year. There, CO2 is to be extracted from the air and used for the production of e-fuels. The problem is that the extraction system was too susceptible to contamination and needs to be replaced. How long it will take to solve the problems permanently is questionable. In the meantime, the CO2 is being supplied.