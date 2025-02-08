Probation officers more in demand than ever before

Across Austria, the number of "Neustart" clients has risen by 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. Over the past ten years, this figure has even risen by more than 13 percent. These figures also apply to Vorarlberg, where around 500 people are supported. Managing Director Alfred Kohlberger explains how valuable the work of the association's volunteers is: "There is a downward trend in the number of final convictions. The increase in probation services cannot therefore be explained by rising crime rates, but by the fact that courts obviously consider probation services to be an effective measure to prevent further crimes and are therefore increasingly ordering them."