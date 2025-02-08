Vorteilswelt
500 clients

Probation officers more in demand than ever before

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 08:25

More than 500 men and women with criminal convictions are currently being looked after by the volunteers of the "Neustart" association in Vorarlberg - a new record.

Across Austria, the number of "Neustart" clients has risen by 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. Over the past ten years, this figure has even risen by more than 13 percent. These figures also apply to Vorarlberg, where around 500 people are supported. Managing Director Alfred Kohlberger explains how valuable the work of the association's volunteers is: "There is a downward trend in the number of final convictions. The increase in probation services cannot therefore be explained by rising crime rates, but by the fact that courts obviously consider probation services to be an effective measure to prevent further crimes and are therefore increasingly ordering them."

Probation services have a good image
The assessment that probation services have a preventative effect is also shared by the Austrian population. In a survey conducted in January 2025, 72% of participants were of the opinion that the work contributes to greater safety in society. The clients themselves were also positive: 99% of those surveyed were satisfied with the work of "Neustart". 93% agreed with the statement that their lives had changed for the better.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
