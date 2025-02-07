Battle for rescue: Will Remus boss join KTM?

"I earned a bit of money with Sberbank"

Ahead of the vote on February 25th on the restructuring plan for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Zöchling could possibly play an even more important role at the motorcycle manufacturer in the future. In any case, the Viennese confirmed to "trend" magazine that he has submitted to the sales process of Citibank, which was engaged by Pierer Mobility AG. How much is he prepared to invest? He is keeping quiet about this, partly for stock market reasons, as he emphasizes: "But I have earned a bit of money with Sberbank that I would like to reinvest." After all, Zöchling had secured the European Sberbank remains.