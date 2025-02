Teigl: “He’s often portrayed as a tough guy”

Educated and reflective

Niko Kovac has an impressive CV as a soccer coach, and he is getting to know the German Bundesliga in particular like the back of his hand. Ahead of the Croatian's appointment at Borussia Dortmund, former player Georg Teigl gives an insight into working with the coach. "He's often portrayed as a tough guy". Teigl denies this theory, even if "abrasive measures" are part of everyday training. For him, Kovac is an absolutely educated and reflective coach in top international soccer.