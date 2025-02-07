Sextet fights “dahoam” for great moment!

Austria's green heart strongly represented

But he is not the only Styrian in the purple camp. With goalkeeper Mirko Kos (Mürzzuschlag), Johannes Handl (Frohnleiten), Reinhold Ranftl (Kapfenstein), Moritz Wels (Dechantskirchen) and Andreas Gruber (Mürzsteg), the Green Heart of Austria is strongly represented at Austria. "The Schmäh always runs, of course, at lunch nothing works without pumpkin seed oil, but the rest of our team has already come up with that," Fischer winks. Once a month, the 29-year-old wants to go to St. Jakob im Walde. Where mom Elisabeth works as a cook in the family business Gasthaus Orthofer and grandma Maria takes care of the soups. "You can also go cross-country skiing here in winter, the nature and tranquillity are unique and give you a lot of energy."