Styrians at Austria
Sextet fights “dahoam” for great moment!
Six Styrians are going for the top with Austria in today's league hit at leaders Sturm Graz. Kernöl is a must, five players are at risk.
"The good Styrians play in Vienna," laughs Austria captain Manfred Fischer. The man from Birkfeld can ensure a great moment today with Violett at the Bundesliga restart at leaders Sturm in his Styrian homeland. If the Violets leave the pitch as winners, as they did in their last 2-0 win against the champions in the Cup quarter-final, they would go top of the table for the first time.
"If someone had told me that before the season, it would have been very brave. Especially after the bitter European Cup exit against Ilves Tampere. But we have a broad chest, we want first place, anything else would be a lie. We've been making it extremely difficult for our opponents for months, the unity is admirable, I haven't seen that often. But there are still phases with the ball where we have to stay calm," says Fischer.
Austria's green heart strongly represented
But he is not the only Styrian in the purple camp. With goalkeeper Mirko Kos (Mürzzuschlag), Johannes Handl (Frohnleiten), Reinhold Ranftl (Kapfenstein), Moritz Wels (Dechantskirchen) and Andreas Gruber (Mürzsteg), the Green Heart of Austria is strongly represented at Austria. "The Schmäh always runs, of course, at lunch nothing works without pumpkin seed oil, but the rest of our team has already come up with that," Fischer winks. Once a month, the 29-year-old wants to go to St. Jakob im Walde. Where mom Elisabeth works as a cook in the family business Gasthaus Orthofer and grandma Maria takes care of the soups. "You can also go cross-country skiing here in winter, the nature and tranquillity are unique and give you a lot of energy."
The next opponent (LASK, WAC or Hartberg) for the Cup semi-final at the beginning of April will also be announced today. Austria are fired up and want to celebrate their eleventh (!) competitive win in a row, but must also be careful - Dragovic, Vinlöf, Prelec, Wiesinger and Fischer have already received four yellow cards. After Sturm, the derby awaits ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.