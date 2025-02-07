Izzi trains on his home course in the Montafon

Some of the world's snowboard cross elite are currently competing on the Grasjoch. After returning from the recent World Cup stage in Beidahu, China, the US boys are now training in Montafon, as are the Spaniards and even a Brazilian. The local hero himself, Alessandro Hämmerle, is also enjoying the advantages of the home course. "It came about spontaneously and it's great for me, of course," says a delighted "Izzi", who recently got back on track with an excellent fifth and second place on his comeback in China, "we can try out a lot of things with the equipment, as the workshop is very close by in Vandans. And I'm also quick at home," laughs the Olympic champion from Beijing. His back, which had been causing problems in recent months, is also holding up. "I'm still very happy, as is my physio," says the snowboarding ace.