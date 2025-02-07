Spontaneous training days
Izzi trains on his home course in the Montafon
After his successful comeback in Beidahu, China, snowboard cross racer Alessandro Hämmerle is currently back on home snow in the Montafon, where he is enjoying top conditions. Next week the action continues in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Some of the world's snowboard cross elite are currently competing on the Grasjoch. After returning from the recent World Cup stage in Beidahu, China, the US boys are now training in Montafon, as are the Spaniards and even a Brazilian. The local hero himself, Alessandro Hämmerle, is also enjoying the advantages of the home course. "It came about spontaneously and it's great for me, of course," says a delighted "Izzi", who recently got back on track with an excellent fifth and second place on his comeback in China, "we can try out a lot of things with the equipment, as the workshop is very close by in Vandans. And I'm also quick at home," laughs the Olympic champion from Beijing. His back, which had been causing problems in recent months, is also holding up. "I'm still very happy, as is my physio," says the snowboarding ace.
And the conditions on the Grasjoch are also top, project manager Eric Themel from SC Montafon and snow groomer driver Manfred Thöny from "Custom Snowparks" have once again done a great job.
A little relaxation
Today, Hämmerle will have another training day in the Montafon, then next week on Tuesday he will continue to the next World Cup stop in Cortina d'Ampezzo (It). Before that, however, there is still a bit of variety and relaxation on the agenda - free time, which has been in short supply recently. "I'm going to switch off over the weekend, the last few weeks and months have been very intense," says the 31-year-old, "a friend is celebrating his 30th birthday and of course I'm very happy to be there on such occasions when it turns out so well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.