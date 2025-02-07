Premiere! Austria relies more on Austrians

Cooperation with the state of Carinthia announced

Gorenzel, who has 15 red-white-red players and eleven legionnaires in the squad, also wants to rely on his own young talent: "Our talents are the future. With Jannik Robatsch, Matteo Kitz and Co. we have proven that we can fulfill the tasks of the academy. That's why we're aiming to work together with the state for a joint AKA."