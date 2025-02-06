And once again, all eyes are on the Hofburg

It is not known what ÖVP leader Christian Stocker discussed with the head of state on Wednesday. In any case, the stalemate in the coalition negotiations is likely to have been the topic. According to ÖVP circles, the proposal presented by Kickl on Tuesday regarding the division of ministries is "unacceptable" for the People's Party, does not correspond to the election results and is therefore not on an equal footing. Following an internal vote on Wednesday, a counter-proposal was therefore submitted to the Freedom Party, which "can be discussed at the negotiating table if Herbert Kickl wants to continue the talks he has interrupted".