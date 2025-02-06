Men’s downhill training – LIVE from 9.30 am

Eichberger, sixth in the World Cup downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, coped best with the qualification situation. "It was a fair qualification, I focused and pulled myself together. It's amazing, home World Championships and I'm coming to my start in the downhill. It's a dream that I'm living," said the 24-year-old. "I don't want to say that I'm a medal favorite, but if I can get to the point on the day, I can be at the front."