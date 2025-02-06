Downhill team fixed
Men’s downhill training – LIVE from 9.30 am
Austria's team for the men's World Ski Championship downhill on Sunday in Saalbach-Hinterglemm will be Vincent Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, Stefan Babinsky and Stefan Eichberger. Otmar Striedinger and Raphael Haaser will only have the role of spectators. The fastest skier in training on Thursday was once again the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, followed by Eichberger (+0.43 seconds). Hemetsberger came sixth and Babinsky seventh.
Eichberger, sixth in the World Cup downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, coped best with the qualification situation. "It was a fair qualification, I focused and pulled myself together. It's amazing, home World Championships and I'm coming to my start in the downhill. It's a dream that I'm living," said the 24-year-old. "I don't want to say that I'm a medal favorite, but if I can get to the point on the day, I can be at the front."
Haaser was also strong, but added some time in the second section (+1.33). Striedinger (+1.22) parried a critical situation on landing after a jump when he cut a ski and ended up in an extreme and knee-straining outside position. Hemetsberger and Babinsky explained that they had tried to do better than the day before in one or two other passages.
Here is the result:
Kriechmayr skipped and took it easy on his knee
Vincent Kriechmayr skipped the second training session, the Upper Austrian is taking a regeneration and therapy day for his knee after Wednesday's training, in which he achieved the second fastest time. The next focus is on competing in the Super-G on Friday, race starts are not in danger. Kriechmayr had already announced on Wednesday that he might take a break.
Crashes involving the Canadian Cameron Alexander and the Swiss Marco Kohler went off lightly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
