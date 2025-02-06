Niklas Bachlinger is in the right flow

In the seven competitions so far, the man from Schoppernau has finished in the top ten six times, most recently in Lillehammer (Nor), where the 23-year-old scratched the podium in fourth place. "Neither I nor the coaches thought it would work out so well straight away," says Bachlinger happily, "I haven't actually done anything differently in this preparation. But when you get into a flow, everything is easier."