Ländle-Eagle top
Niklas Bachlinger is in the right flow
Ländle eagle Niklas Bachlinger is going strong this winter. The man from Schoppernau has finished in the top ten in six of his seven Contintental Cup competitions and is now aiming for podium places.
After a difficult season last year, at the end of which Ländle-Adler Niklas Bachlinger lost his A-squad status, things are now going much better for the Lahti Junior World Champion this winter. He started with two second and one first place in the FIS Cup. After a quick "promotion" to the Continental Cup, he also followed this up with strong results in the second ski jumping class.
In the seven competitions so far, the man from Schoppernau has finished in the top ten six times, most recently in Lillehammer (Nor), where the 23-year-old scratched the podium in fourth place. "Neither I nor the coaches thought it would work out so well straight away," says Bachlinger happily, "I haven't actually done anything differently in this preparation. But when you get into a flow, everything is easier."
And that's how it should continue now. This weekend he is jumping Conti-Cup in Kranj (Poland). "Or in Planica, if there's not enough snow in Kranj, it's not quite clear yet," says Bachlinger. And his goal for the season? "To get podium places to get back into the A squad!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.