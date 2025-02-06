Hate over clothes
Man (24) threatened to slaughter transperson
A 24-year-old Tyrolean by choice now knows that you should keep yourself under control on social networks on the internet and not just post without thinking. He has now been charged with incitement to hatred for a hate comment against a trans person.
"I just wasn't thinking, I was frustrated and overtired. I also had an argument with my ex the night before," said the Russian (24), who has lived in Tyrol for 14 years, trying to justify his online hate speech against trans people. "You should be slaughtered," he wrote in July of last year under the entry of a male Instagram user, who is repeatedly seen wearing make-up and women's clothing in online photos.
Called to commit a crime
Despite his full acceptance of responsibility for his actions, the judge at the Innsbruck Regional Court repeatedly spoke to his conscience. "What you wrote was more than clear," she emphasized. The post did not really leave any room for interpretation and also called for a criminal offense.
I am incredibly sorry for what I did.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Got away without a conviction
"It was a hugely stupid thing to do," admitted the accused, who also lost his job as a result. Thanks to his remorse, however, the 24-year-old got off with a diversion. He has to take part in the "Dialogue instead of hate" program run by "Neustart" for a year.
