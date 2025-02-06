Mistress is outraged
Cockapoo “Pauli” almost bitten to death in dog attack
Another dog attack causes a stir, this time against a fellow dog in Linz. Owner Karin D. is outraged: "The owners of the other dogs left immediately and didn't even ask how 'Pauli' was doing."
"My sister was out walking my dog 'Pauli' and suddenly two large dogs that were not on a lead came charging towards ours. A total fight broke out. My sister just shouted 'Stop the dog'" - this is how Karin D. (54) describes the attack in which her five-year-old Cockapoo was injured in Linz on Sunday.
Owners are said to have simply walked away
What particularly outraged the 54-year-old: "The owners of the other dogs left immediately and didn't even ask how 'Pauli' was doing." The Cockapoo suffered several wounds (see picture) and was operated on the day after the attack. "The vet said that he would have died from the injuries if left untreated," says D. Her pet is now on the mend.
Our dog was badly injured and had to be operated on. I've already spent 500 euros on treatment.
"You have to face up to your responsibility"
D.'s sister reported the incident to the police, which the executive confirmed to the "Krone". According to the new Dog Keeping Act, a four-legged friend is to be classified as "conspicuous" - in which case stricter rules apply - if it has "repeatedly or seriously injured an animal without having been attacked itself".
But Karin D. is concerned about something else: "It's important to me that this doesn't happen again and that the dog owner's behavior was not okay. You have to face up to your responsibility or use a muzzle."
