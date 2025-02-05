Win 2×2 VIP tickets with Planted

Red Bull vs. Asiago
Top-class ice hockey awaits fans on February 16, 2025, when Red Bull Salzburg meets Asiago in the Eisarena. As a new partner of the Bulls, the Swiss FoodTech start-up Planted is giving away 2x2 VIP tickets for the Bulls Lounge exclusively for Krone readers - culinary highlights included.
The excitement is building: When the Bulls take to the ice for their home game against Asiago in mid-February, they will be supported by a strong new partner. Planted is joining the Red Bull family with immediate effect and will be providing exceptional, plant-based taste experiences in the VIP lounge.
In the exclusive Bulls Lounge, you can enjoy the "front row foot-free" match and also look forward to a culinary highlight: the planted.steak with an authentic taste and a texture that will make even die-hard gourmets go into raptures. The secret lies in the special production process and the careful selection of natural ingredients - without any flavor enhancers or preservatives.
Experience top-class ice hockey sport in the Eisarena Salzburg on February 16 from 4:30 pm. Planted is giving away 2x2 VIP tickets for the Bulls Lounge worth 780 euros exclusively to Krone readers. First-class entertainment, succulent snacks and the unique atmosphere of the VIP experience guarantee an unforgettable evening of ice hockey. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 12, 09:00.
