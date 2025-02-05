With Bridget Jones in the Star Movie cinemas

Big "crown" action in the Star Movie cinemas!

And because we can't wait to see what Bridget Jones does with her new flirts, we're inviting you to the big "Krone" Ladies Night at all Star Movie cinemas in Upper Austria on the day of the premiere (February 27, 7.45 pm). In addition to tickets to the movie, the winners will also receive a Lillet Wildberry (0.2l) to get them in the mood. At the Wels location, there will be a cool photo campaign with the Bridget Jones photo frame and the fabulous Flower Ladies from 7 pm.