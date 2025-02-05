"Krone" Ladies Night
With Bridget Jones in the Star Movie cinemas
She's finally back on the big screen: Bridget Jones in "Crazy for Him" promises a lot of chaos, love and clumsiness again. We are giving away tickets for the "Krone" Ladies Night on February 27 at all Star Movie cinemas in Upper Austria!
Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger once again slips into the role that has made her a film icon for eternity and returns to cinemas and our hearts with "Bridget Jones - Crazy for Him". Alone with two children, she is confronted with the challenges of everyday life and modern dating in her new adventure, which she masters as always in a chaotic but charming way.
Big "crown" action in the Star Movie cinemas!
And because we can't wait to see what Bridget Jones does with her new flirts, we're inviting you to the big "Krone" Ladies Night at all Star Movie cinemas in Upper Austria on the day of the premiere (February 27, 7.45 pm). In addition to tickets to the movie, the winners will also receive a Lillet Wildberry (0.2l) to get them in the mood. At the Wels location, there will be a cool photo campaign with the Bridget Jones photo frame and the fabulous Flower Ladies from 7 pm.
Play along & win
How to take part in the prize draw: select your favorite location in the form below, enter your details and you're in the lottery pot. Participation is possible until February 18 at 9 am. Good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.