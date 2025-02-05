Armed forces risk picture
“Electricity and IT target of hybrid warfare”
A few days ago, Austrian Armed Forces Brigadier General Ronald Vartok presented the 'Risk Image 2025' in the presence of Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. The focus was on the question of the greatest dangers to which Austria would currently be exposed. Vartok's opening sentence at the presentation of the 'risk picture' was already martial. Namely, that Europe was already in a state of war.
This statement has now been verified in the krone.tv interview. The conclusion: it is no longer just a classic military confrontation, as is currently taking place in the Ukraine war, where two armed forces are clashing on the front line. Instead, it is hybrid warfare. The aim is to shake the resilience of a state. But it was also intended to break up the cohesion between the European states and ensure that the joint sanctions policy against Russia was not continued.
Focus on internet communication
But how does hybrid warfare work in detail? Vartok: "The aim is to use espionage to spy on glaring weaknesses in the critical infrastructure in Austria in order to then be able to impair it with suitable measures". On the question of which areas of the critical infrastructure this would affect, Vartok says: "Electricity and IT. And, of course, not forgetting all Internet communication. We are confronted with the fact that undersea cables have been increasingly destroyed recently, which has also shaken the connection between European countries, but also Europe's connection to other continents."
Russia and China perpetrators?
Is it possible to identify the origin of these attacks and the perpetrators? Vartok: "Cyberattacks are very difficult to identify. But of course we know that Russia was the first nation to target the other European states as part of hybrid warfare. But of course there are other players too: China is already a major competitor and will become a much stronger competitor in the future. Especially in the Indo-Pacific region. And that's why there are of course other players that we all need to protect ourselves from."
