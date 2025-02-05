“Electricity and IT target of hybrid warfare”

Russia and China perpetrators?

Is it possible to identify the origin of these attacks and the perpetrators? Vartok: "Cyberattacks are very difficult to identify. But of course we know that Russia was the first nation to target the other European states as part of hybrid warfare. But of course there are other players too: China is already a major competitor and will become a much stronger competitor in the future. Especially in the Indo-Pacific region. And that's why there are of course other players that we all need to protect ourselves from."