Rascals in her luggage
Princess Kate arrived at her museum appointment by coach
Anyone who believes that royals only travel to their appointments in a limousine is mistaken. Because Princess Kate actually arrived at an appointment at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Thursday in a bus - and with a whole bunch of cute little rascals!
The Princess of Wales' visit to the museum that afternoon was really something very special. Kate brought a whole primary school class with her to the National Portrait Gallery. And together with the pupils from All Souls CE Primary School, the 43-year-old arrived in a very casual bus, as the pictures show.
Hand in hand with Grace
Especially cute: one little fan didn't want to let go of Kate at all. The mother-of-three was holding the hand of a girl with blonde pigtails, whose joy at her royal companion was clearly written all over her face.
Alix Ascough, principal of All Souls School, told the Daily Mail: "She was asked if she would like a partner and she was sat next to Grace on the bus and Grace chatted to her the whole way."
"We told her it was a princess"
Little Grace, however, had no idea that she was talking to the future queen that afternoon, the teacher smiled. "She knew it was a very special visitor. We told her she was a princess. But she just called her Catherine."
Kate was just wonderful, chatting to the children on the bus, Ascough revealed. "She helped us with the children, helped us with the sweaters. It was just magical."
At the museum, Kate finally opened an "interactive trail" with the kids, designed to encourage social and emotional development in under-fives. Another project by Kate's Center for Early Childhood, which was created in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, which Kate has been a patron of since 2011.
