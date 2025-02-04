Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What applies now

End of educational leave: flood of inquiries at AMS and AK

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 17:00

Educational leave is likely to come to an end - especially in Styria, where more than 4,000 people have recently received training allowance, this is causing uncertainty. What the expert now advises.

0 Kommentare

Austria must make savings. The FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators have named the end of educational leave as one of the possible cost-cutting measures. Bernadette Pöcheim from the Styrian Chamber of Labor knows that there are now many uncertainties for those affected: "We have been drowning in requests over the past few weeks," says the head of the Women and Equality Department. 

The reason: many mothers have agreed with their employer to first take a year of parental leave and then a year of educational leave. "There is often an agreement, but the question is whether there will also be an entitlement to training allowance - you can only apply for this a maximum of three weeks in advance."

Zitat Icon

Parents and recipients of the continuing education allowance are now left in a vacuum.

(Bild: AK Stmk/Buchsteiner)

Bernadette Pöcheim, AK-Expertin

Bild: AK Stmk/Buchsteiner

AK recommends clause
The Chamber of Labor currently recommends making such agreements with a proviso clause: "That you only take the leave if there is a cash benefit." Alternatively, baby leave can be extended until the child's second birthday (if both parents share the entitlement). 

In the past five years, the number of people taking educational leave has doubled, says Pöcheim: "Following the income-based childcare allowance, it was lucrative and easy." Financially, the abolition is a cut. The lack of childcare options for (young) children also plays a role. Current AMS figures (from September 2024) show that 3394 of 4074 recipients in Styria were women. 

However, Pöcheim also notes: "In terms of lifelong learning, it is a shame that educational leave is to be abolished. Many were able to complete a degree or do an apprenticeship this way." In times of crisis, this gave companies the opportunity to retain employees. At the same time, the educational goals were too low; most recipients of further education allowance were academics.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf