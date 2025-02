How district cooling becomes district heating in winter

How saucepans heat bath water

This conversion takes place in the district cooling center at the main station, which is located directly under the tracks. "Put simply, you can imagine it like this: The cooking pots in the kitchen produce heat, which is cooled down by the ventilation system. This waste heat reaches us, is heated, fed into the district heating network and heats the bath water in the apartment next door," explains Wien Energie district cooling expert Burkhard Hölzl. This currently supplies 800 households in the immediate vicinity with district heating.