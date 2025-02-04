Public prosecutor appeals
The Tyrolean ex-WK president's financial misdemeanor involving millions ended with conditional imprisonment and a fine. For the public prosecutor's office, the consequences do not go far enough and they have now lodged an appeal.
Christoph Walser, former chairman of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce and mayor of Thaur, was visibly relieved to receive the verdict last Thursday. As reported, the 50-year-old was spared prison.
The public prosecutor's office has lodged an appeal. The first written verdict will now be awaited.
Trial before the OLG
The public prosecutor's office has now lodged an objection within the three-day deadline. This was confirmed by spokesman Hansjörg Mayr in response to an inquiry by "Krone". What happens next? After the first verdict has been issued in writing, the public prosecutor's office will make a written statement. Then there will be a short hearing before the Higher Regional Court (OLG).
The panel of lay judges had imposed a criminal fine of 3600 euros, plus 300,000 euros (half conditional) for the financial offense. Defamation of employees and falsification of evidence were also charged. Walser has to pay back 1.1 million euros to the tax office and the transport company has to pay a fine of 120,000 euros (half of which is conditional).
If change, then probably only with a fine
So Walser can't breathe a sigh of relief for the time being - but in one respect he can: because he will probably be spared an increase in the conditional prison sentence or even a trip to prison in the second instance. However, there could be an upward change in the amount of the fine.
