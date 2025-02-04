Max Franz takes a big step towards a comeback

It's cool what "steps have been taken" within a year, Franz noted. Walking longer distances is still painful. "But it works quite well in ski boots. It's also the case that I can withstand more and more back pressure. Of course, it gets exciting when the slope gets a bit more bumpy. But then I just give myself more space and ski it a bit more smoothly," said the 35-year-old in Saalbach. His running time "doesn't really matter" to him. His former ÖSV colleague Matthias Mayer is also planning starts as a forerunner in Saalbach - and is not ruling out a comeback.