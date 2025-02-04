Forerunner at World Ski Championships
Max Franz takes a big step towards a comeback
Max Franz is taking a big step towards his racing comeback on the sidelines of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The Carinthian is in action as a forerunner in the women's speed events, although he is still keeping his exact program open.
"It's mega that I've managed to take this step, that I can be there and have this opportunity," said Franz after his first run on Tuesday. He is not yet pain-free. "But anything is possible."
It's cool what "steps have been taken" within a year, Franz noted. Walking longer distances is still painful. "But it works quite well in ski boots. It's also the case that I can withstand more and more back pressure. Of course, it gets exciting when the slope gets a bit more bumpy. But then I just give myself more space and ski it a bit more smoothly," said the 35-year-old in Saalbach. His running time "doesn't really matter" to him. His former ÖSV colleague Matthias Mayer is also planning starts as a forerunner in Saalbach - and is not ruling out a comeback.
Every day "is worth its weight in gold"
He doesn't yet know whether he will be a forerunner in all the women's training sessions and also in the races. That depends, among other things, on the visibility conditions, which are unlikely to be as good as on Tuesday with earlier start times. "Every day that I can ride there, that I can be there, is worth its weight in gold. You can never do that in training," said Franz.
Every day that I can ride there, that I can be there, is worth its weight in gold. You can never do that in training.
Max Franz
Since the middle of last year, the winner of three World Cup races, who suffered fractures in both legs in a training crash in Copper Mountain in November 2022, has been making greater progress in his rehabilitation. The left leg in particular was severely damaged, including an important nerve being severed.
Chili plaster for the soles of the feet
A lot still has to happen before a comeback in the World Cup, said Franz. "The nerves still need time." He has to be able to rely on his body 100 percent. "It's a completely different feeling when you're back in the starting gate." He is now off the nerve medication and occasionally uses chili patches. "I have to put it on the soles of my feet. It dulls the sensitivity, I'm hypersensitive all over the soles of my feet," explained Franz.
At some point, further operations will be required to remove certain metal parts in his body. "These are all things you have to think about. What do I take out that bothers me? But it will cost me another two months if you take that stuff out. And when are you going to do it?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
