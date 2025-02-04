Mild suspended sentence for ex-OeNB employee

Dates for bank audits revealed

"It's about a visit that you won't be very happy about," the 58-year-old had announced to Martin Pucher, the then head of Commerzialbank, about audits by the OeNB. This left enough time to cover up forged loans and malversations and to make various figures presentable. "He did this not just once, but in all audits," the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption accused of violating official secrecy in 2014, 2019 and 2020.