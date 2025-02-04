Commerzialbank case
Mild suspended sentence for ex-OeNB employee
The Commerzialbank bankruptcy case involves losses of at least 600 million euros. A former employee of the Austrian National Bank, who betrayed audit dates to former bank boss Martin Pucher, is probably partly responsible. Thanks to his confession, he got off lightly at the regional court in Korneuburg (Lower Austria).
While the largest trial to date in the Commerzialbank Mattersburg case has been underway at the Eisenstadt regional court since mid-January, the banking scandal is also a topic in Korneuburg (Lower Austria). "It's a small side case," explains the senior public prosecutor at the WKStA. A former employee of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) is in the dock.
Dates for bank audits revealed
"It's about a visit that you won't be very happy about," the 58-year-old had announced to Martin Pucher, the then head of Commerzialbank, about audits by the OeNB. This left enough time to cover up forged loans and malversations and to make various figures presentable. "He did this not just once, but in all audits," the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption accused of violating official secrecy in 2014, 2019 and 2020.
"Was friends with Martin Pucher"
With his eyes downcast and his shoulders slumped, the now unemployed man sits before Judge Manfred Hohenecker, who works out the why with the defendant. Although the native Viennese was on the gift list of Commerzialbank Mattersburg and received gifts such as a cheese bell, a tea set, a bath towel or even a toaster, Mr. Rat is convinced: "To violate official secrecy for something like that is completely incomprehensible."
Defense lawyer Manfred Arbacher-Stöger clarifies: "My client was friends with Martin Pucher." They shared a love of soccer - no justification, of course. "It's so unpleasant for him. He's lost everything. His life is practically over," the lawyer announces a confession. Which shortens the trial considerably. Witnesses are no longer needed. Ex-Commerzialbank board member Franziska Klikovits - she is the main defendant in the huge trial in Eisenstadt due to Pucher's inability to stand trial - can therefore go home again.
It's better for you that we don't know the damage for which you are responsible.
Richter Manfred Hohenecker im Landesgericht Korneuburg
After half an hour and the exclusion of diversion for "general preventive reasons", the ex-OeNB employee receives a lenient sentence: eight months conditional imprisonment. "I believe that you will hardly be able to commit such an offense again," explains Judge Hohenecker. The 58-year-old accepts the sentence, the WKStA has a duty to report and therefore makes no statement.
Mr. Rat closes the hearing with the warning: "It is better for you that we do not know the damage for which you are responsible." The total loss in the Commerzialbank case amounts to 600 million euros. How much of this could have been prevented by a lawful bank audit remains an open question ...
