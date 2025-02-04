“Scandalous performance!” Real now lodge a protest

"Extent of manipulation and distortion of the competition"

Real is furious! This decision "represents the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system in which decisions against Real Madrid have reached a level of manipulation and distortion of the competition that can no longer be ignored. The two most serious refereeing decisions of this match have once again highlighted the double standards that are being applied against Real Madrid." A goal by Vinicius Junior was disallowed and Real are demanding "the immediate release of the VAR audio".