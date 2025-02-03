Crash, head on railing
Drunken tobogganing group: one descent, three hospitalizations
The fact that supposedly harmless tobogganing fun can quickly become dangerous if too much alcohol is involved is shown by the example of a group of eight people in the Tyrolean lowlands who triggered a rescue operation on Monday afternoon. Two members of the group had fallen into a stream. As it turned out, however, this was not the first accident on the descent.
The group of eight were descending the "Hexenritt" toboggan run in Söll shortly before 4 pm on Monday and had almost completed the run when an accident occurred at the end: Two Germans (26 and 28), who were on a toboggan together, went over the edge of the run and fell around three to four meters into a stream, according to the police.
According to a piste rescuer, the 28-year-old woman briefly lost consciousness as a result. She and her companion had to be rescued and taken to Kufstein Hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.
Crashed headfirst into the board
But that was not all: during the accident investigation, it turned out that another member of the group, a 23-year-old German, had already suffered an accident during the descent. The man had been lying head first on the toboggan and had crashed into a wooden gang, whereupon he also lost consciousness. The 23-year-old was also taken to hospital with injuries.
According to the police, no one in the group was wearing a helmet and everyone was apparently drunk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.