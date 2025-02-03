Vorteilswelt
Crash, head on railing

Drunken tobogganing group: one descent, three hospitalizations

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 20:57

The fact that supposedly harmless tobogganing fun can quickly become dangerous if too much alcohol is involved is shown by the example of a group of eight people in the Tyrolean lowlands who triggered a rescue operation on Monday afternoon. Two members of the group had fallen into a stream. As it turned out, however, this was not the first accident on the descent.

The group of eight were descending the "Hexenritt" toboggan run in Söll shortly before 4 pm on Monday and had almost completed the run when an accident occurred at the end: Two Germans (26 and 28), who were on a toboggan together, went over the edge of the run and fell around three to four meters into a stream, according to the police. 

According to a piste rescuer, the 28-year-old woman briefly lost consciousness as a result. She and her companion had to be rescued and taken to Kufstein Hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

Crashed headfirst into the board
But that was not all: during the accident investigation, it turned out that another member of the group, a 23-year-old German, had already suffered an accident during the descent. The man had been lying head first on the toboggan and had crashed into a wooden gang, whereupon he also lost consciousness. The 23-year-old was also taken to hospital with injuries. 

According to the police, no one in the group was wearing a helmet and everyone was apparently drunk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
