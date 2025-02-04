“The situation is challenging and worrying”

No counter-trend visible at the moment

"The situation as a whole is very challenging and worrying," says Iris Schmidt. The Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Public Employment Service speaks in her usual calm voice, but is still audibly concerned. "We can't see a counter-trend anywhere at the moment. We don't see a light on the horizon anywhere. That concerns us," says the labor market expert. In order to stabilize unemployment, economic growth of 1.5 percent would be required. The forecasts for this year are below that. It is also unclear whether these can be maintained at all. "That worries me," says Schmidt.