Dornauer’s successor: “Nothing to do with Benko!”

Emergency brake after the house of cards collapsed

There were also talks regarding the rental or purchase of properties from Benko by the state of Tyrol and calendar notes "Dornauer" and "Forster" (note: state office director) with a Benko managing director, as reported by "News". There were three appointments in 2022 regarding the rental of a corner building in Innsbruck's Museumstraße for Tirol-Holding. Only after the collapse of the Signa card house did the deal with the state fall through in fall 2024.