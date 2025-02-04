Fun in a glass even without alcohol: the industry is booming

"Alcohol is a beast", my grandmother once blissfully chided me when I had once again emptied my glass. Thank you, grandma, we know. But that is no reason to send the grape varieties of this world - nurtured, cared for and cultivated to perfection over thousands of years - into an identity crisis. Real wine tells stories, alcohol-free "wine" gives boring lectures. It's like a Tinder date who looks like an adventurer but then only talks about taxes. Not with me!