Who is coming and who is going

After Burgenland election: SPÖ government team is in place

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 12:57

Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) presented his new government team on Monday. Dorner, Schneemann and Winkler will remain state councillors. Doskozil's previous deputy will become president of the provincial parliament. Haider-Wallner (Greens) will be the new deputy.

Burgenland's Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) presented his new government team on Monday. Provincial councillors Heinrich Dorner, Leonhard Schneemann and Daniela Winkler will retain their posts. Doskozil's previous deputy Astrid Eisenkopf is moving to the head of the provincial parliament and taking over the office of provincial parliament president.

Green politician Anja Haider-Wallner will become the new deputy governor. The constituent session of the provincial parliament is due to take place on Thursday.

Personnel decisions made unanimously
Robert Hergovich, the current President of Parliament, has to make room for Eisenkopf and will instead become Chairman of the SPÖ Club and Government Coordinator. The SPÖ will propose Claudia Schlager as the third president of the provincial parliament. Roland Fürst remains club chairman. Doskozil emphasized that the personnel decisions had all been made unanimously.

Inauguration planned for Friday
Meanwhile, the coalition negotiations with the Greens are entering the home straight. The government agreement is to be presented as early as next Wednesday and the constituent session of the state parliament will take place on Thursday. Doskozil's inauguration by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is planned for Friday. There will then also be a first government meeting at state level.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

