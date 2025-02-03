Millions rejected
Rapid engine is currently “not for sale”
On the last day of the transfer window in Europe's major soccer nations England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, things are also getting busy in Austria. At SK Rapid, the focus on Monday was on the currently most sought-after player in the squad: midfield engine Mamadou Sangare.
The record champions have already rejected an offer of eight million euros from Feyenoord: the 22-year-old Mali international is currently "not for sale" ahead of the Austrian Bundesliga season, which starts on Saturday (5pm) with a home game against Wolfsberger AC.
However, the former European Cup winner from the Netherlands is far from giving up. A video "Mamadou Sangare Welcome to Feyenoord" is already going through the roof on YouTube. Sangare himself told the "Krone" in no uncertain terms: "There are many rumors. My thoughts revolve around Rapid. I love the team, I love the players. I have a contract until 2028 and I want to stay, but it's not my decision. It's up to Rapid if they sell me."
SCR sporting director Markus Katzer recently refused to reveal his cards in the best "poker style". "There is no offer. We're not pushing it either. But of course there is a pain threshold!"
Sangare is on the verge of becoming the record sale in SK Rapid's club history. So far, goalscorer Robert Beric and ÖFB team defender Maximilian Wöber hold the record with 7.5 million euros each, which AS St.-Etienne and Ajax transferred to Vienna-Hütteldorf.
Sangare himself ruled out an often-circulated return to RB Salzburg (for which there is said to be a clause in the contract in the summer) in an interview with the "Krone": "I would then be in Austria for four years. If I leave Rapid, then to another league to take the next step."
World Cup participation with Mali?
The next step would also be to take part in the 2026 World Cup with Mali, where they are currently fighting for promotion in Group I with favorites Ghana. As a World Cup starter, Sangare could once again significantly increase his market value, but for now his full concentration is on the spring season with Rapid. "We did a good job in the fall, only the Cup was bitter. I know what I can do and I hope I can show even more," said Sangare and stated his clear goal: "I want to become champion. Our fans deserve that."
Sangare already speaks very good German, loves long phone calls with his family in Mali and switching off on the Playstation as a change from his daily training routine. He also performed well with Rapid in the European Cup and sensationally secured fourth place in the final table of the UEFA Conference League with a 3:0 home win against FC Copenhagen on the last matchday.
This makes the Green-Whites the last of the five Austrian European Cup contenders in the round of 16 on March 6 and 13. By finishing fourth, Rapid would avoid the big favorites Chelsea and Fiorentina until the semifinals. A decade-long chance to make an international statement. Still with Sangare?
