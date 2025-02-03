Rapid engine is currently “not for sale”

World Cup participation with Mali?

The next step would also be to take part in the 2026 World Cup with Mali, where they are currently fighting for promotion in Group I with favorites Ghana. As a World Cup starter, Sangare could once again significantly increase his market value, but for now his full concentration is on the spring season with Rapid. "We did a good job in the fall, only the Cup was bitter. I know what I can do and I hope I can show even more," said Sangare and stated his clear goal: "I want to become champion. Our fans deserve that."