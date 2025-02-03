Debut from Steinwender
Scottish “Hearts” have a heart for Austrians
Former St. Pölten player Michael Steinwender is already the sixth red-white-red kicker at Heart of Midlothian, the club from Edinburgh. The 24-year-old celebrated his league debut on Sunday and is already looking forward to the games with the top clubs from Glasgow.
Heart of Midlothian has - watch out - a soft spot for Austrians. It almost has to be. New signing Michael Steinwender (most recently Värnamo/Sw) is already the sixth red-white-red legionnaire to lace up his boots for the traditional Scottish club after Tommy Flögel, Markus Holemar, Christian Schandl, David Witteven and Peter Haring (who recently moved to FAC).
Interesting fact: Haring, whose time with Hearts ended in the summer after six years, also comes from Burgenland, just like Michi. "I even knew that," laughs Baumgartner. But he got some tips from a German. Namely from ex-Hartberg colleague Donis Avdijaj. "He played here and only had positive things to say about the club." The former St. Pölten man is also already on fire for his new club. "The stadium is always sold out with 18,000 fans," says the defender. "Everyone here is crazy about soccer. After I was officially introduced, people already recognized me in the city."
However, it's not just bad weather that awaits him in the UK, but also the Scottish toughness. "It really gets down to business, constantly back and forth." Another reason why the brakes are being put on and the 24-year-old is being introduced to the league step by step. "My season in Sweden was over earlier. When you've just come back from vacation and the team is in full league action, you need time." Which the club is giving him. "You don't want to rush things, you don't want to risk injury." He made his debut on Saturday, coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute of the 6-0 win at Dundee.
Full focus on "Hearts"
Things will get really exciting in two weeks' time. That's when they host Glasgow Rangers. "I'm particularly looking forward to the clashes with Celtic and Rangers. You become a footballer for games like that," grins Steinwender, who has seen little of his new home. And yet Edinburgh is one of the ultimate vacation destinations. "Very impressive. I'm now concentrating fully on the task at hand with Hearts." A footballer with heart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.