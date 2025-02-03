Scottish “Hearts” have a heart for Austrians

However, it's not just bad weather that awaits him in the UK, but also the Scottish toughness. "It really gets down to business, constantly back and forth." Another reason why the brakes are being put on and the 24-year-old is being introduced to the league step by step. "My season in Sweden was over earlier. When you've just come back from vacation and the team is in full league action, you need time." Which the club is giving him. "You don't want to rush things, you don't want to risk injury." He made his debut on Saturday, coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute of the 6-0 win at Dundee.

Full focus on "Hearts"

Things will get really exciting in two weeks' time. That's when they host Glasgow Rangers. "I'm particularly looking forward to the clashes with Celtic and Rangers. You become a footballer for games like that," grins Steinwender, who has seen little of his new home. And yet Edinburgh is one of the ultimate vacation destinations. "Very impressive. I'm now concentrating fully on the task at hand with Hearts." A footballer with heart.