Bull notes

The center was strong, but the bench was weak

02.02.2025 22:35

Salzburg's central defensive duo and double six were convincing in the 2-1 cup defeat at LASK. Six players from Letsch's crew received a "weak".

Schlager 3

Made one strong save against Adiran. At 1:1 he saw Jovicic's shot very late, at 1:2 he was completely powerless.

Capaldo 3

Solid performance from the 26-year-old, who was first called upon to play at right-back and later as a six-man.

S. Baidoo 4

One of the best! Made 96 touches of the ball, made few mistakes and harmonized with Blank.

Blank 4

Even made 121 ball contacts and was one of the positive features of the game.

Terzic 2

Initially lacked concentration. Caught himself and caused a sensation with a double save. Did not tackle Jovicic before 1:1 and lost the ball unnecessarily several times.

Bidstrup 4

The new captain led the way, showed fighting spirit and closed down the center with Kawamura. Had to come off with a knock.

Kawamura 4

Strong starting debut for the Japanese player, who played an important role in the build-up.

Yeo 2

Tried hard, but inefficient. No offensive action to speak of, saw yellow for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Gloukh 4

Gave the Bulls the lead and played a number of sugar passes.

Onisiwo 3

In demand both as a front man and as a ball distributor. Covered a lot of ground but failed to score on his debut.

Daghim 2

Should have decided the game, but didn't. Ran a lot, but was too weak in finishing.

Ratkov 3

Found a chance straight away but missed it.

E. Baidoo 2

Remained largely pale.

Morgalla 2

Hardly made an impact.

Caufriez 2

Lost the header duel against Adeniran at 1-2.

Nene 0

OUR SCORES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
