Bull notes
The center was strong, but the bench was weak
Salzburg's central defensive duo and double six were convincing in the 2-1 cup defeat at LASK. Six players from Letsch's crew received a "weak".
Schlager 3
Made one strong save against Adiran. At 1:1 he saw Jovicic's shot very late, at 1:2 he was completely powerless.
Capaldo 3
Solid performance from the 26-year-old, who was first called upon to play at right-back and later as a six-man.
S. Baidoo 4
One of the best! Made 96 touches of the ball, made few mistakes and harmonized with Blank.
Blank 4
Even made 121 ball contacts and was one of the positive features of the game.
Terzic 2
Initially lacked concentration. Caught himself and caused a sensation with a double save. Did not tackle Jovicic before 1:1 and lost the ball unnecessarily several times.
Bidstrup 4
The new captain led the way, showed fighting spirit and closed down the center with Kawamura. Had to come off with a knock.
Kawamura 4
Strong starting debut for the Japanese player, who played an important role in the build-up.
Yeo 2
Tried hard, but inefficient. No offensive action to speak of, saw yellow for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Gloukh 4
Gave the Bulls the lead and played a number of sugar passes.
Onisiwo 3
In demand both as a front man and as a ball distributor. Covered a lot of ground but failed to score on his debut.
Daghim 2
Should have decided the game, but didn't. Ran a lot, but was too weak in finishing.
Ratkov 3
Found a chance straight away but missed it.
E. Baidoo 2
Remained largely pale.
Morgalla 2
Hardly made an impact.
Caufriez 2
Lost the header duel against Adeniran at 1-2.
Nene 0
OUR SCORES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
