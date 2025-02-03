Pupils’ parliament: what Carinthia’s young people want

Fake news, propaganda and artificial intelligence

Alexander Wollgarten from BG/BRG Porcia Spittal an der Drau took up the topic of media literacy: "The world is changing. Artificial intelligence is advancing like never before, political positions are becoming more radicalized," explained the Spittal native, who warned of the danger of false information on the internet. Workshops and lectures on media literacy should therefore be integrated into lessons at all school levels to make it easier to expose fake news and propaganda online.