With screws in hand for the title defense

Austria starts the Indoor Hockey World Championships in Croatia on Monday. Both the men, as defending champions, and the women, as reigning runners-up, have high expectations and goals.
Austria's men and women traveled to Porec together in a bus with their support staff and stayed in the same hotel in the Croatian coastal town. Also the legionnaires from Germany. Among them was Fiona Felber, who won the title with Mannheim, as well as Fülöp Losonci with Harvestehuder THC.
Austria's men at the World Championships
February 3, 5.50 p.m.: Austria - Poland
February 4, 5 p.m.: Austria - South Africa
February 6, 7 p.m.: Austria - Croatia
Sabine Blemenschütz, General Secretary of the Hockey Association, will not be taking part. "I'm pulling the strings from Vienna, making sure everything runs smoothly." She has her hands full, and not just because of the Indoor World Cup: "Immediately after the World Cup, our men will play in the Nations Cup in Oman." A challenge for the association and coach Robin Rösch: "The tournament in Oman is a key preparation for the European Championships in field field hockey. That's why we decided to field two different teams. The young team is traveling to Oman, while we have an experienced squad with older players for the indoor World Championships."
Among them are Benjamin Stanzl (37), Mateusz Szymczyk (36) and Xaver Hasun (31), for whom this will probably be their last appearance at a world championship.
Austria's women at the World Championships
February 3, 10:50 a.m.: Austria - Poland
February 4, 13:30: Austria - South Africa
February 6, 09.30: Austria - Thailand
At the age of 26, Netherlands international Fabian Unterkircher is also an experienced player. He is struggling with the consequences of a hand injury: "I broke two fingers on my left hand in October and currently have seven screws in my hand." Which are now causing problems. After the World Championships, two screws are to be removed in an operation.
With self-confidence at least for silver
So while the men have gold to defend, Austria's women, as runners-up at the World Championships, are also high on the medal table. "After silver in South Africa two years ago, we are of course traveling with confidence," nods Fiona Felber. Just a week ago, she was crowned German champion again as captain of the Mannheim HC.
"Of course we want to win a medal with the women, if possible even better than last time," says Blemenschütz with a grin. Of course, the best thing would be if both red-white-and-red teams could celebrate winning gold together, as they did in 2023.
