With screws in hand for the title defense

Sabine Blemenschütz, General Secretary of the Hockey Association, will not be taking part. "I'm pulling the strings from Vienna, making sure everything runs smoothly." She has her hands full, and not just because of the Indoor World Cup: "Immediately after the World Cup, our men will play in the Nations Cup in Oman." A challenge for the association and coach Robin Rösch: "The tournament in Oman is a key preparation for the European Championships in field field hockey. That's why we decided to field two different teams. The young team is traveling to Oman, while we have an experienced squad with older players for the indoor World Championships."