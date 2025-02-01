Aggressor Putin prevails in Ukraine

The recent military defeats of the Ukrainians are also particularly bitter for them because there are no longer any really well-developed defenses in the hinterland of the fallen towns. And the captured towns, or what is left of them, are situated on hills, giving the Russians a clear field of fire on the surrounding area. After the fall of Velika Novosilka, for example, the Russians are now only three or four kilometers from the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Dnipro, which has a population of one million.