Million-dollar deal: KTM sells majority stake in luxury brand

"Over 200 million euros in liquidity swallowed up"

It is certainly an end with horror for KTM, as CEO Gottfried Neumeister had only just explained at the extraordinary general meeting of Pierer Mobility AG on Monday that "the acquisition of MV Agusta and the loss financing took place at a time when the company was actually already in crisis last year". Neumeister continued: "The payment of the purchase price, but also the loss financing and the financing of the working capital of this company actually came at an inopportune time for the Group and swallowed up over 200 million euros in liquidity."