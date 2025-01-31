Ex-Veilchen Holzhauser
Green-white enemy becomes the Gloggnitz maestro
From Stuttgart and Augsburg to Austria. Then via Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta to Gloggnitz. Raphael Holzhauser will be playing for the eastern league club in future. The "Krone" on the transfer scandal in the lower division.
Hesperingen and Marsaxlokk. Sounding club names look different. However, the last six months have not been a bed of roses for Raphael Holzhauser. A period without a club was followed by brief spells in Luxembourg and Malta. The playmaker's glory days are over, the glow of strong performances for Stuttgart and Augsburg has faded. But the 31-year-old - despite numerous injuries - has not yet had enough and is not thinking of retiring. Now the Teesdorf native is returning "home", signing for Gloggnitz!
"The connection came about through my long-time friend and neo-coach Edi Stössl," Holzhauser tells the "Krone". The newspaper learned that other clubs were also interested in his services, for example from Belgium, where he lived until recently.
"But the bottom line is that I listened to my heart. It's certainly the right decision. I want to enjoy playing soccer again and help the boys with my experience." The "king transfer" is not only an absolute gain for the team at the bottom of the table - but also for the entire Regionalliga Ost. The former Austrian national team player (two appearances) brings a certain flair to the lower division as well as a well-known name.
Someone who is controversial
Football fans will remember his Violet past in particular. In the derbies against Rapid, the long-serving Austria captain was a real enemy. At one point, even personal and security guards had to be deployed, and Holzhauser was pelted with lighters and bottles of schnapps. "I've always been a guy who gets into trouble on the pitch. But I could and can live with that," said "Rapha".
But in Gloggnitz they are rubbing their hands in glee. Even if they have to dig deep into their pockets, Holzhauser is unlikely to appear just for travel expenses. "He helps us immediately. We would like to thank our supporters and sponsors for their generous help," says chairman Martin Eckbauer. The "sloppy genius", who felt he could never reach his full potential, wants to attack once again. As a maestro in the lower house.
"With him, we're gaining enormous quality, both on and off the pitch," says coach Stössl, who will be giving instructions to his "specimen" in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
