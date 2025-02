How to get fit and healthy for the carnival finale

No sugar, no alcohol, more exercise: January is still a good month for most New Year's resolutions. Motivation is high, the first successes are visible, and the series of events is still manageable. But now Shrove Tuesday is fast approaching - and with it, the number of doughnuts, Gschnase and events on offer will increase significantly. "Now it's time to be strong," says Lukas Grigorescu. But he also has good news - and a recipe that allows you to take a bite without a guilty conscience.