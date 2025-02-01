Bullen new signing: “I’m on fire for this club”

... his move from Mainz to the Bulls: Of course I haven't had as much playing time in Mainz now, but nine years in the German Bundesliga is a long time and I simply wanted another new challenge. Red Bull Salzburg was a great fit because the club was looking for a striker. After talks with Rouven Schröder and Thomas Letsch, I very quickly decided to take this step because I was interested in the whole thing. We have a race to catch up in the league and also want to win the cup. Of course, the approach here is different to Mainz. There we were playing more to stay in the league, here the aim is to win titles.