Bullen new signing: “I’m on fire for this club”
Bulls new signing Karim Onisiwo will make his debut for Salzburg in the ÖFB Cup quarter-final against LASK on Sunday. The 24-time ÖFB team player spoke to the "Krone" in advance about his time in Mainz, his goals with the domestic runners-up, his role and his past with rivals Austria Salzburg.
Because he was ineligible to play in the Champions League, Karim Onisiwo had to watch Salzburg's two defeats from the stands. Tomorrow in the Cup quarter-final against LASK, however, the new signing will finally make his competitive debut for the Bulls. Beforehand, Onisiwo took time out for the "Krone" and spoke about ...
... his first impressions: I like it very much so far. I've had a great reception from the team, the lads have made it really easy for me. We have a lot of young players, so it's pretty funny in the dressing room.
... his role: " I'm here to be a leader. I want to lead with performance and inspire the young players. If we are successful, it will certainly be easier for me, because life is always easier with victories. When we have setbacks, we have to be so solid as a team that we can win the next game again. It won't be an easy task, but I'm looking forward to it. I believe that we can be very successful.
... his move from Mainz to the Bulls: Of course I haven't had as much playing time in Mainz now, but nine years in the German Bundesliga is a long time and I simply wanted another new challenge. Red Bull Salzburg was a great fit because the club was looking for a striker. After talks with Rouven Schröder and Thomas Letsch, I very quickly decided to take this step because I was interested in the whole thing. We have a race to catch up in the league and also want to win the cup. Of course, the approach here is different to Mainz. There we were playing more to stay in the league, here the aim is to win titles.
... his career to date: I've made very quick steps up from the bottom. I was able to stay in the Bundesliga for nine years and that makes me proud. You dream of playing in the top leagues and I've managed that. Overall, my time in Mainz was very good. My fondest memories are of the time under coach Bo Svensson. I had my best phase back then and was one of the best players at the club. We were also able to celebrate one or two successes, such as playing in the Europa League. Even if the last six months weren't so positive, I look back on that time very fondly.
... his past at Austria Salzburg and possible negative comments: I played for Salzburg Austria for three years, but that was a very long time ago. Of course I know the rivalry between the two clubs, but I haven't heard much about any comments because I'm hardly on the internet. I hope that I don't hear anything negative and that I can win over the Salzburg fans with my performances. Then they'll see that I'm on fire for this club and that I'll do everything I can to make sure we're successful.
... Contact with former colleagues from the lower leagues: I'm still in touch with one or two of them from time to time. Michael Moser, Michael Perlak, Elias Kircher, Umberto Gruber and Felix Huspek are colleagues from back then with whom I still get on well today.
... how he deals with pressure: You always have pressure as a footballer. Perhaps you also need a certain amount of pressure to perform better. For me, the most important thing is that we win games and achieve our goals together. If we manage to do that and I set up a lot of goals and score fewer, that's fine by me. But of course I want to score goals.
... his goals with the Bulls: We've made it clear that we want to win the championship. It won't be easy, of course, but we still have three direct duels with Sturm and can make up a lot of ground there. It will be a long and difficult journey, but we are all looking forward to it and hope that we end up on top. Just like in the ÖFB Cup, where a tough task awaits us with LASK. Nevertheless, I am convinced that we will progress to the next round in Linz.
