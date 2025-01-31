Fewer deaths from cancer

aks Gesundheits GmbH has now presented the cancer report for Vorarlberg for the years 2022/2023 - fortunately, it shows some very positive developments: "In addition to colorectal cancer mortality, which has been falling for years, this time we are also seeing a decrease in new cases of prostate cancer and fewer lung cancer deaths among women," explains Wolfgang Brozek, research associate at the Vorarlberg Cancer Registry.