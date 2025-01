Derby LIVE: AC Milan vs Inter Milan from 6pm

Milan are only in seventh place after a disappointing season so far. Already 19 points behind Napoli, coach Sérgio Conceição's team cannot intervene in the title fight themselves, but they can indirectly. Milan have already beaten Inter twice this season in the 'Derby della Madonnina', in Serie A (2:1 in September) and at the start of the month in the final of the Italian Super Cup (3:2 after trailing 2:0). Another win would see the Rossoneri (Red & Blacks) celebrate three derby victories in a row for the first time since 2011.